New M-PESA Update Allows Users to Send Money to Multiple People

Safaricom has introduced a new M-PESA app feature that allows users to send money to up to five people at the same time.

According to Gadgets Africa, a big reason why the telco may have introduced this feature is to make it easier for companies to pay employees via the app.

“Most times you’d have to send them their dues one by one which can be tedious. Now this update should help ease that pressure. We’re not sure yet if it lets you select different amounts for different people but if that’s the case it’s even better.”

MTN Group has reportedly made a bid for an Ethiopian telecommunications licence alongside Vodacom Group and Safaricom. Finance ministry adviser, Brook Taye says that the consortium of bids is led by Safaricom.

“We always wanted quality providers and this is what we have received,” adds Taye. “These are two African giants — the Safaricom-led consortium and MTN — either one or two of the operators will get a licence in Ethiopia.”

Kenya’s geographical proximity to Ethiopia is expected to be one reason why Safaricom leads the consortium.

In an interview with Daily Nation, Peter Ndegwa, CEO of Safaricom, states that he would continue to pursue ways to introduce the company’s data, M-PESA and geographical expansion to Ethiopia as part of his strategy to take the Africa-wide telecom to the next level of growth.

Taye revealed that Ethiopia will take a few days to review the technical offer and then open the financial bids. The government is looking to award two full-service telecoms licences as part of its plan to attract more foreign investment to its economy.

Edited by Jenna Delport