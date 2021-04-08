Safaricom Partners with Ericsson to Provide Gbps Backhaul Capacity in Kenya

Safaricom has chosen Ericsson to supply microwave solutions based on the E-band platform to achieve multi Gbps backhaul capacity for mobile broadband nationwide coverage in Kenya.

The solution – MINI-LINK 6352 – is expected to offer high capacity, efficient use of spectrum, low-energy consumption and simplified operations and maintenance. With technological advances in microwave system software and new radio hardware, microwave transport capacity has moved from megabit-per-second capacity to gigabit-per-second capacity.

By deploying Ericsson’s microwave solution, Safaricom will benefit from multi Gbps links as an alternative in areas where fibre is not viable. The links will assist in providing the much-needed capacity to assist the service provider to expand data growth through Radio Access Network (RAN) and technology evolution.

“Safaricom is committed to offering customers the best user experiences through our high-quality networks, and we are committed to building a solid base to evolve our networks to global standards. Our partnership with Ericsson allows us to inspire and innovate to meet the ever-changing needs of our customers and businesses in all sectors across Kenya,” says Peter Ndegwa, CEO of Safaricom.

Todd Ashton, Vice President and Head of Ericsson East and South Africa, adds, “building an efficient microwave backhaul network with end-to-end performance in mind requires high node capacity, compact and modular building practice and advanced packet functionality”.

“Our collaboration with Safaricom will help develop and deploy a future-ready network with a new level of capacity, speed, and quality – allowing it to create and offer new services to customers and businesses. Through this partnership, we will showcase the benefits of high speed and reliable microwave backhaul to Safaricom and across Kenya setting Africa in motion”.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter