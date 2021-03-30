MTN South Africa Appointed as Mobile Provider to Government

MTN South Africa has been appointed by the National Treasury as the new mobile provider to the Government.

The contract allows for all entities of state to “utilise the contract for mobile communication services, which will further assist with cost containment”. The scale of the government’s requirements is expected to allow MTN to develop systems, innovative pricing and products that will not add value to South Africa and also significantly improve on existing mobile telecommunications service delivery.

“We are both humbled and honoured by the faith National Treasury has shown in MTN with this critical partnership over a five-year term. A huge team at MTN spent months analysing the state’s requirements and then developing the very best solutions to not only meet those expectations, but to exceed them,” says Godfrey Motsa, CEO of MTN South Africa.

“We were delighted with the very positive reaction from the bid committee to our service offerings and we are so proud that a company that is South African to its very core, will be delivering to our entities of state.”

Wanda Matandela, Chief Enterprise Officer at MTN SA, says the scale and scope of the contract is both critical and fascinating.“In addition to mobile devices, accessories and value-added services, there are vital operations that must be maintained, such as air operations, the needs of the special task force, sea, rail, satellite and other critical functions.”

“We at MTN are deeply encouraged by the responsiveness of the bid committee to our solutions and we look forward to serving our state, as part of the panel of service providers to government, with cost-effective and quality solutions that will help facilitate its work in serving the people of South Africa.”

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter