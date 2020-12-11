SEACOM Appoints New CEO

SEACOM has appointed Oliver Fortuin as its new CEO – effective 4 January 2021. He will succeed Byron Clatterbuck, who joined the ICT company in 2012 as its Chief Commercial Officer and became SEACOM Group CEO in February 2015.

Fortuin, who is currently the Group Chief Enterprise Officer at MTN, has worked for over two decades in the ICT sector, across South Africa and the rest of Africa, with industry-leading organisations such as IBM, BT, and, most recently, MTN.

“The SEACOM team has built an excellent data connectivity platform in the markets where we operate. We now hope to expand upon this, as well as to develop more industry-leading services that today’s corporate customers in Africa require. Our key focus will be to strengthen our customer base in the corporate segment by offering a wider range of services that provide greater value to our customers, and can help SEACOM capture more share of wallet in this space.”

SEACOM CEO Resigns

SEACOM CEO, Byron Clatterbuck, who joined the ICT company in 2012 as its Chief Commercial Officer, and became SEACOM Group CEO in February 2015, has resigned and will be ending his tenure with the company on March 31, 2021.





“Clatterbuck has been instrumental in shifting SEACOM from a subsea cable operator to becoming Africa’s leading Internet and data transmission provider – offering services to other service providers, direct to corporates, and, more recently, into the consumer market with the WonderNet brand. The shareholders and employees of SEACOM would like to thank Clatterbuck for his valuable contributions over the last eight years,” says SEACOM’s Chairperson, Pieter Uys.

Clatterbuck explained why now is the right time for him to hand over the reins; “I am making this decision for personal reasons, and this has been planned for some time. However, I did not want to make the final move until we had the right leader lined up to take over the leadership of SEACOM as we push further into African markets and continue our growth in the enterprise segment.”

“I am very pleased and confident to be handing over the leadership of SEACOM to Oliver Fortuin, who will be ably supported by SEACOM’s world-class executive team.”

