MTN Liberia and Sendwave Partner to Expand International Remittences

Lonestar Cell MTN has partnered with Sendwave to enable customers to receive international remittances from the US straight into their Mobile Money accounts.

MTN believes that using MoMo for international remittances and daily financial transactions makes life easier, safer and more convenient.

“We are excited and very proud to be at the forefront of innovative financial technologies and partnerships which can help Liberians live convenient and safer lives. Our international remittances partnership with Sendwave does just that,” says Christopher Ssali, Acting GM of Lonestar Cell MTN Mobile Money.

“What is even better is that with our rapidly expanding MoMo ecosystem, MoMo customers can use the money they receive to pay bills, buy goods and pay for services they need by dialling *156#. If customers need to access cash, we have over 8,000 Lonestar Cell MTN cashpoints locations across Liberia to make this as easy as possible for them.”





“We are truly excited about this because it makes our customers lives easier and better and we are supporting the government’s aim for a cashless digital economy and financial inclusion.”

For people outside of Liberia, simply download the Sendwave app from the App Store or Google Play Store, select Liberia as the destination and follow the in-app process (completing sender and recipient details along with payment information) to send money instantly.

“We are thrilled to partner with Lonestar Cell MTN to launch instant, low-cost money transfers from the USA to Liberian MoMo wallets. This service will empower people in the USA to send instant, low-cost transfers to their family and friends in Liberia right from the Sendwave app on their mobile phones. Recipients will also be able to quickly access these funds from the MoMo wallet on their phones,” says Alex Banks, Director of Growth for Sendwave.

“This partnership is both a huge step forward in supporting the government’s financial inclusion initiatives and in reducing the time and fees required to send remittances into Liberia, as well as a timely alternative to going in-person to send and receive funds”

Customers who are not on MTN Mobile Money can join easily and free-of-charge. All they need to do is visit any Lonestar Cell MTN service centre or registered MoMo agent with a valid identification card and fill out an application form.

