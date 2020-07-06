Vodacom Nigeria Appoints New MD

Vodacom Business Africa announced that it has appointed Valentine Chime as the new managing director for its Nigeria operations.

Chime joins the Company from Aruwa Capital, a private equity company investing across West Africa. Prior to this, he was at Kaizen Venture Partners, a private equity company focused on distressed assets. He has held various C-suite positions in a number of portfolio companies in different sectors.

As MD, Chime will drive the Company’s vision of becoming Africa’s leading cloud and digital service provider, bringing to market a very relevant suite of next-generation technology solutions in the fields of Edge AI, SD-WAN/NFV and Cloud.

“Vodacom Business Africa is well-known and very respected in the industry, and I look forward to taking up this mission. COVID-19 has accelerated digital transformation, and we are perfectly positioned to deliver intelligent connectivity through seamless delivery of cloud and digital services and technologies to our clients. We are about simpler, seamless solutions. I look forward to building on this and growing the business.” says Chime.





How to RICA a Sim Card Using Vodacom’s ChatBot TOBi

With social distancing as the new norm, one of the most innovative and convenient ways to Self-RICA is through TOBi – Vodacom’s chatbot and trusted self-service team member – which allows existing Vodacom customers to RICA prepaid SIMs from the comfort of their own homes.

Traditionally customers would have to visit a store and present some form of identification, proof of residence and the SIM card. Now customers simply need to take a picture, scanning a new prepaid SIM card, an ID document or passport for foreign nationals and then record a video with a unique PIN as proof that they are the correct person.

All these identities are compared using AI and biometrics and then verified with the Department of Home Affairs. Once verified, the customer can insert the SIM in any cellphone where they will receive a welcome message from Vodacom with their new cellphone number.

During the Self-RICA process, TOBi will assist with capturing and validating personal information against external trusted sources including the Department of Home Affairs, biometrics and AI – creating ultimate convenience for the customer.

According to Vodacom, TOBi is solving between 10 000 to 20 000 customer queries a day via SMS, WhatsApp, the My Vodacom App and on the Vodacom website.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter