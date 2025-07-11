Saturday, July 12, 2025
Company News


Nairobi-Emerging Fintech Surpasses 1 Million Smartphone Sales

Mamsi Nkosi
By Mamsi Nkosi
M-KOPA, a UK-based fintech, has surpassed 1 million sales of its branded smartphones within just 12 months of launch. 

The company produces its branded devices at its assembly plant in Nairobi. Over 400 new jobs have been created since its establishment in 2023 and achieved ISO 9001 quality certification in 2024. 


M-KOPA’s smartphones represent a fundamental shift in how devices drive financial inclusion for everyday earners across Africa. Unlike traditional smartphones that simply connect users to the internet, M-KOPA’s devices are also embedded with the company’s Smart Money Platform, offering health insurance, affordable credit, and device protection.

Commenting on the milestone, Jesse Moore, CEO and Co-Founder of M-KOPA, said, “Selling 1 million M-KOPA smartphones within 12 months demonstrates the trust that customers have in our brand and reputation for both quality and innovation. We are not just selling affordable smartphones: we’re selling financial inclusion tools that transform lives.”

Since launching the flagship X20 last year, M-KOPA has expanded its device offering with a comprehensive range, including the X2, M10 and S34 models.  Additional models will be released in the second half of 2025.


