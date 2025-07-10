Microsoft Promotes Naim Yazbeck to President

Microsoft has announced the promotion of Naim Yazbeck to President for Microsoft Middle East and Africa (MEA), effective July 1, 2025.

Since joining Microsoft in 2009, Yazbeck has held several leadership roles, most recently serving as General Manager, UAE where he played a transformative role in advancing the country’s digital ambitions and reinforcing its position as a global innovation hub.

In his new role, Yazbeck will oversee Microsoft’s operations across the Middle East and Africa region, driving strategic initiatives that accelerate digital transformation, expand cutting-edge cloud infrastructure, and scale AI skilling across communities. He will continue to cultivate impactful partnerships that align with national visions and fuel inclusive economic growth and societal progress, with a focus on deepening Microsoft’s regional footprint, strengthening the partner ecosystem, and advancing digital resilience.

A respected and visionary leader with over 25 years of experience in the ICT sector, Yazbeck previously served as General Manager, Microsoft UAE since 2022. Under his leadership, Microsoft UAE deepened its collaboration with government entities, enterprises, startups, and academic institutions. Among his most notable achievements is spearheading the landmark strategic partnership between Microsoft and G42, aimed at accelerating the adoption of cloud and AI technologies across the Middle East and Africa. This collaboration has enabled the region to make significant strides in digital infrastructure, innovation, and economic diversification.

Yazbeck also championed several major initiatives to expand access to Microsoft’s cloud services, promote entrepreneurship, and create lasting socio-economic impact. He oversaw the launch of national skilling and digital literacy programs that empowered thousands of individuals to build future-ready capabilities while supporting organizations in their AI transformation journeys.

Commenting on his new role, Yazbeck said, “It has been an honor to lead Microsoft’s efforts in the UAE – a nation that continues to set the pace for digital ambition and innovation, and which I am pleased to call home. I am incredibly proud of the team we’ve built and the impact we’ve made together. Looking ahead, at Microsoft, our vision for the Middle East and Africa is rooted in empowerment—of people, governments, and industries.

We will continue to accelerate digital transformation by investing in cloud infrastructure, advancing AI skilling at scale, and forging deep partnerships that align with national visions and ambitions. We are not just building technology—we are building futures, creating jobs, and enabling inclusive economic growth across the region.”