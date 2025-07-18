AfriLabs and ATU Forge Continent‑Wide Pact to Fast‑Track Digital Innovation

AfriLabs and the African Telecommunications Union (ATU) have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to accelerate digital innovation across Africa.

This strategic alliance unites ATU’s 52 member states with AfriLabs’ dynamic ecosystem of over 500 innovation hubs across 53 African countries, forging a continent-wide force to drive inclusive technological advancement, empower local solutions, and catalyze transformative economic growth.

The MoU in part addresses the widening gap between Africa’s digital potential and current internet access levels. Despite projections that the continent’s internet economy could reach $712 billion by 2050, only 38% of Africans were online in 2024, marking the lowest penetration rate among regions covered by the International Telecommunications Union.

John Omo, Secretary General of ATU, said, “Our entrepreneurs have the ideas and resilience; however, they continue to face challenges such as fragmented regulations and limited continental visibility. This collaboration with AfriLabs seeks to provide a framework that will enable ATU and AfriLabs to address some of these challenges and innovators to concentrate on addressing practical issues rather than bureaucratic hurdles.”

Recognizing the potential growth in mobile internet adoption—forecasted to add nearly a quarter of global new users by 2030 in Sub-Saharan Africa—and anticipating 247 million 5G connections within the same period, ATU and AfriLabs aim to focus their collaboration on nurturing solutions tailored to Africa’s diverse markets so that this surge in connectivity translates into inclusive digital opportunity.

Under the partnership, both organizations will jointly promote Africa’s innovation ecosystem. This is expected to take the form of integrating communications across networks of both organizations, such as through the annual ATU Africa Innovation Challenge and AfriLabs’ capacity-building programmes which provide mentorship and resources and highlight flagship innovations.

Anna Ekeledo, Executive Director of AfriLabs, said, “Today’s partnership marks a crucial moment in Africa’s digital journey; by aligning our pan-African network of innovation hubs, innovators and entrepreneurs with the regulatory and institutional influence of ATU, we are laying the groundwork for a future where every entrepreneur, regardless of location, can turn bold ideas into scalable solutions. Together, we will dismantle barriers, cultivate local talent, and build an ecosystem that not only accelerates connectivity but also ensures that the breakthroughs born here are protected, celebrated, and competitive on the global stage.”

A significant part of the agreement is the establishment of a joint program for Intellectual Property (IP) protection and commercialization for African innovators. ATU and AfriLabs will champion policies that strengthen the IP ecosystem and support African startups in protecting their innovations. They will further engage with policymakers, regulators, and other stakeholders to shape a conducive regulatory environment for digital transformation and innovation.

The signing of the MoU was completed at ATU’s headquarters in Nairobi. The agreement is part of a broader continental focus aligned with the African Union’s ambitious goal to elevate internet penetration to 80% by 2030 as accounted for in the AU Digital Transformation Strategy for Africa 2020-2030.