Telkom Group Appoints Beauty Apleni as CEO of Openserve

Telkom Group has appointed Beauty Apleni as the Chief Executive Officer of Openserve, South Africa’s wholesale infrastructure connectivity provider, effective July 1, 2025, to drive the continued growth and adoption of Openserve’s fiber network.

She has worked in executive leadership for 15 of her more than 25 years in the ICT sector, where she specialized in strategy development, execution, and operational excellence.

Before most recently serving as Telkom Group’s Chief of Staff, Strategy, and Mergers & Acquisitions, Apleni held several positions at Telkom Group, including Chief of Sales and Technology at Telkom Consumer, Chief Technology & Information Officer at Telkom Consumer, Executive Service Delivery & Solution Design at Cybernest, and Executive IT Outsource Services at Cybernest.

She holds a BSc in Computer Science from Nelson Mandela University and completed qualifications in management, strategy, and leadership.

Serame Taukobong, Telkom Group CEO, said Apleni’s appointment reinforces the Group’s commitment to leadership continuity. “Beauty’s experience and strong knowledge of our businesses, M&A and the ICT industry place her in an excellent position to lead the growth and sustainability of Openserve going forward. I have no doubt she will make a valuable contribution to sustaining the wave of momentum, driving the Group forward in a complex operating environment.”

Apleni said she was honored to lead Openserve in enabling the digital future for South Africa. “Having dedicated over two decades to Telkom, I’m deeply committed to our mission of connecting all South Africans to a better future. I am grateful to the Telkom board for entrusting me with this responsibility. I look forward to working with the group executive committee, the talented team at Openserve, and collaborating with the rest of the OneTelkom family.”