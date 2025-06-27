Standard Bank Group Adjusts its Executive Retirement Age

Standard Bank Group has announced an adjustment to its executive retirement age, increasing the normal retirement age for executives from 60 to 63 years.

This change forms part of the Group’s ongoing commitment to attracting, retaining, and nurturing top-tier talent. This change will take effect on 1 January 2026. All other employees’ normal retirement age remains unchanged.

The revised executive retirement age aligns Standard Bank with prevailing practices across the financial services industry, ensuring that the bank remains competitive in the global and local talent market. It reflects the evolving nature of executive leadership and the increasing value of experience, continuity, and institutional knowledge in driving long-term growth and innovation.

”This gives us a powerful competitive advantage in meeting our financial targets and achieving our growth ambitions.”