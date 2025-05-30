Tarsus Distribution Announces Leadership Transition: New CEO Appointed

As Tarsus Distribution accelerates its value-added distribution strategy, the company announced a significant leadership transition.

After over 20 years of committed service, CEO Gary Pickford will officially step down on June 1, 2025, while Emile Burger has been named as the new Chief Executive Officer.

Emile brings a wealth of experience to the role, having served in various senior executive positions within the technology and ICT sectors. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial and Operating Officer of Tarsus Distribution and spearheaded the diversification of Tarsus Distribution’s offering, built out relationships with key partners, and helped increase the company’s Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) scores.

He is well qualified for the leadership position, holding a B.Com in Accounting, a B.Com Honours in Financial Management, and an MBA. He is also a CGMA, FCMA, and CA(SA).

With over 30 years of experience, Emile has consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of partnership, culture, and excellence, positioning him well to lead Tarsus Distribution into its next phase of growth.

Reflecting on the decision, Gary said, “Over my 24 years at Tarsus Distribution, in various roles, I’ve been fortunate to work alongside exceptional people, valued reseller partners, and loyal vendors who’ve become more than just colleagues—they’ve become friends. Together, we’ve navigated change, faced challenges head-on, and seized opportunities that shaped the company we are today. It’s with a heavy heart that I resign from my role as CEO, but I’m excited to take the next step in my career. I still have much to offer this industry and look forward to new ways I can continue contributing to it.”

Throughout June, Gary will work closely with Emile to ensure a seamless leadership handover until he is ready to take up the next phase of his journey.

“It’s an honor to step into this role at such an exciting time in Tarsus’s journey. My focus will be on enhancing our capabilities, deepening and expanding our partner ecosystem, and advancing Tarsus’s commitment to inclusive growth, ensuring we drive both innovation and economic impact,” commented Emile on his appointment