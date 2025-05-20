South African Teacher Honored with Global STEM Innovation Award

Nadine Smith, a trailblazing South African educator, has been awarded the prestigious 2025 EDGE in Tech Athena Award for Early Career Leadership in recognition of her groundbreaking work in transforming STEM education to make it more inclusive and accessible.

Nadine Smith, a coding and robotics educator at ADvTECH, South Africa’s private education provider, was honored by the Center for Information Technology Research (CITRIS) in the Interest of Society and the Banatao Institute at the University of California.

“It is incredibly important to recognize the people doing the difficult work of expanding access to essential tech fields,” said Jill Finlayson, Managing Director of the CITRIS Innovation Hub, which oversees the awards. “Those who champion on-ramps into STEM, fair workplaces, and welcoming cultures are critical to the development of innovative technologies and help ensure that new solutions will work well for everyone.”

According to Desiree Hugo, academic head at ADvTECH Schools, Smith is the only recipient from Africa, and her recognition is a source of pride for the country.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Nadine Smith for her well-deserved 2025 EDGE in Tech Athena Award. Her passion for empowering students through coding and robotics education is transforming lives and inspiring a new generation of innovators. We are incredibly proud of Nadine’s global recognition and her unwavering commitment to making STEM accessible and inclusive for all,” Hugo said.

She was one of just four global recipients of the award, which celebrates individuals leading the charge in creating more diverse, equitable, and impactful technology ecosystems.

Reflecting on the award, Nadine Smith said, “I believe every child deserves to see themselves in STEAM. Through coding and robotics, I strive to ignite confidence, curiosity, and creativity in learners, especially those who don’t yet realize they belong in tech. This award is not just a personal milestone but a reminder of the importance of creating inclusive learning spaces where all young minds can dream, build, and lead.”

Smith also leads EdTech initiatives and trains fellow teachers in integrating emerging technologies.