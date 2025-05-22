SAS Debuts New Custom AI Models

In the latest wave of its $1 billion investment in industry solutions, data and AI company SAS has debuted a new selection of AI models.

Inspired by guidelines from SAS’s Data Ethics Practice, customers can rely on SAS’ simple documentation to create models that deliver results that are easy to understand and explain. Users are equipped to take back their time and enjoy boosted productivity and return on investment, all while adhering to the highest standards of responsible innovation.

“SAS Models are based on SAS’ core assets, talent, and intellectual property from its wealth of experience working with customers to solve industry problems,” said Kathy Lange, Research Director at IDC. “Between their scalability and seamless integration with existing environments, SAS models are a great option for those looking to accelerate time to production who might lack the expertise or time to build models from scratch.”

The new models include:

Cross-Industry:

AI-Driven Entity Resolution

Document Analysis

Healthcare:

Medication Adherence Risk

Manufacturing:

Strategic Supply Chain Optimisation

Public Sector:

Payment Integrity for Food Assistance

Tax Compliance for Sales Tax

New models will be launched per evolving customer and market demand in the banking, healthcare, manufacturing and public sectors.

“We believe the future of AI lies in agents that are not only intelligent but also responsible, ready-to-use and relevant,” said Udo Sglavo, VP of Applied AI and Modeling, R&D at SAS. “Our new industry-specific models, built on decades of domain expertise and guided by our ethics-first approach, represent a bold step toward agentic AI: solutions that think with context, act with purpose and deliver real-world impact.”