SANTACO Western Cape Signs Tech Partnership with Quickloc8

Quickloc8, an innovation in transport technology, has partnered with the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO).

This is an important move to promote growth and stability in the essential taxi industry of the Western Cape.

The alliance aims to use technology’s revolutionary power as a crucial intervention tool, addressing critical industry concerns such as safety, efficiency, and transparency. This undertaking is important given the significant economic consequences of previous disruptions. In August 2023, it was claimed that a taxi strike in the Western Cape cost the area economy more than R5 billion, affecting critical sectors such as healthcare, education, commerce, and tourism.

The Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) outlines a collaborative framework for the deployment and customization of Quickloc8’s technology suite in the Western Cape taxi industry. It aims to use Quickloc8’s capabilities for route analysis, risk mitigation, and process re-engineering. The agreement also aims to develop financial and profit-sharing models.

“We are deeply committed to supporting the Western Cape’s taxi industry in building a more secure and efficient future,” stated Mbavhalelo Mabogo, CEO of Quickloc8. “Recent events have underscored the urgent need for solutions that can enhance operational stability and contribute to a more peaceful environment. We firmly believe that our technology can serve as a vital instrument in achieving these goals, alongside improving the overall efficiency and sustainability of the industry. This partnership with Santaco Western Cape is a powerful step in that direction.”

Mandla Hermanus, Provincial Chairperson of Santaco Western Cape, echoed this sentiment, saying, “This partnership with Quickloc8 represents a significant step forward for our members and the communities we serve. We recognize the importance of embracing innovation to not only modernize our operations but also to contribute to a more stable and harmonious working environment within the industry. Quickloc8’s technology aligns perfectly with our vision for a safer, more efficient, and ultimately more peaceful future for the taxi industry in the Western Cape.”

The MoA underscores a shared vision for a digitally empowered taxi industry that benefits both operators and the millions of commuters who rely on this essential service daily. By introducing greater transparency and efficiency, this partnership has the potential to mitigate some of the underlying tensions that can contribute to conflict.

The digitization of the industry aims to improve the quality of service, enhance the safety and security of both drivers and passengers, and ultimately contribute to the sustained economic growth and development of the Western Cape.