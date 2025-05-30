Friday, May 30, 2025
G2 Speech Launches AI Digital Assistant

Speech recognition and AI provider G2 Speech has announced the launch of Aida—its latest AI innovation.

G2 Speech specializes in AI, speech recognition, and workflow management solutions for the healthcare sector. Aida (G2 Speech’s AI Digital Assistant) has been built specifically for medical specialists to enrich clinical reporting by further automating the medical documentation process with unparalleled accuracy and efficiency.


Aida is integrated with the SpeechCursor solution. SpeechCursor allows healthcare practitioners to accurately dictate into any application by employing Large Language Models (LLM), neural networks, and deep learning technologies.

Martijn de Groot, Product Manager at G2 Speech, said, “Everyone at G2 Speech is incredibly excited and proud to launch our latest and greatest AI innovation for healthcare professionals—Aida. Aida completely transforms the medical documentation process by improving accuracy, refining communication, and reducing the time clinicians spend on administration.

“We have been in the medical field for almost 30 years now, and we’re excited to help hospitals adopt AI solutions to aid their digital transformation. We’re confident that we can make the process simple and effective—letting them focus on what really matters: providing quality patient care.”

