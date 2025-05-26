FlytBase Partners with Aeronex to Expand in the MENA Region

FlytBase, an enterprise drone autonomous software platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Aeronex, a well-known drone solutions provider serving the oil and gas and public safety industries in the Middle East and North Africa.

Tackling the Challenges of Manual Drone Operations

Traditional drone operations pose substantial hurdles for organizations across the Middle East and Africa. Manual operations frequently require a human in the loop, involve time-consuming mission planning, and suffer from unreliable data collection. This increases operational expenses, raises safety concerns, and reduces scalability.

“This partnership with Aeronex represents a significant step in expanding access to drone automation technologies throughout the MENA region. By establishing Aeronex as our Master Distributor in the region, we are combining our platform’s capabilities with their regional expertise and industry knowledge to enable organizations to implement scalable, secure drone programs that deliver measurable business value,” said Nitin Gupta, Founder & CEO of FlytBase.

Aeronex will serve as a master distributor of FlytBase products throughout the region, allowing businesses to automate drone operations using the FlytBase platform by providing a comprehensive solution that addresses these operational challenges. FlytBase’s drone autonomy platform enables autonomous operations with remote mission control, enabling efficient drone fleet deployment.

Integrated Aerial Intelligence for Critical Applications

FlytBase provides Flinks, one-click integrations with third-party apps and devices, enabling seamless connectivity with industry-standard tools like Pix4D and DroneDeploy for mapping and security platforms like Genetec and Milestone for live video feeds, reducing manual data handling, and enabling efficient data management for large-scale operations.

“As the master distributor for both DJI Enterprise and FlytBase, we can offer integrated hardware-software solutions. FlytBase’s remote mission control, app integrations via Flinks, and data security features in FlytBase Shield meet the MENA region’s need for reliable, compliant technologies. This collaboration will boost customer efficiency and safety while unlocking new aerial intelligence possibilities in data-driven industries. We’re committed to driving regional digital transformation and shaping the future of drone automation together.” Binson Xu, President of Aeronex, concluded.