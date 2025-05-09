Fintech Giant Ranks Among World’s Best Cross-Border Payment Solutions in 2025

FXC Intelligence recently ranked Flutterwave, a payments technology company, as one of the top 100 cross-border payment companies for the second year in a row.

FXC Intelligence's sixth-year Top 100 Companies list highlights top cross-border payments businesses, including Shopify, Google, and PayPal.

Flutterwave’s cross-border capabilities surged in 2024, as almost 50% of businesses on its platform received payments from new geographic locations. This growth encompasses sectors like remittance, hospitality, and travel, powering seamless cross-border transactions across the globe.

Through its Send App, it aims to connect the world to Africa and Africa to the world through seamless payments. Recognizing remittances as a lifeline for Africans, Flutterwave has made significant progress in enabling easy access to cross-border payments for essential items like tuition fees and medical bills.

“Our cross-border solutions were designed with our vision to connect Africa to the world and vice versa. This acknowledgement affirms our vision and fuels our unwavering commitment to delivering world-class payment services and infrastructure, building a better Africa now and in the future.”

To enhance its cross-border solution, Flutterwave has made significant strides, one of which was acquiring a remittance license in Ghana to facilitate cross-border payment processing for Ghanaians and thus expanding the reach of their remittance solutions in Ghana. Improving Send App’s speed on the technological front, they were able to process over 98% of its cross-border transactions in under five minutes.

Beyond facilitating cross-border payments, Flutterwave has actively contributed to the development of Africa’s fintech ecosystem. This contribution is evident in their expansion efforts, now operating in over 60% of African countries, establishing partnerships with payment giants such as AMEX and recently launching a Pay With Bank Transfer option for Ghanaian businesses.

Commenting on the recognition, Yewande Akomolafe-Kalu, Associate Vice President, Branding and Storytelling, said, “Being consistently recognized alongside innovation powerhouses like Google and Apple on this esteemed list truly reflects Flutterwave’s deep commitment to excellence.”

This recognition follows a series of prestigious awards Flutterwave has received, which include Fast Company’s “Most Innovative Company for Europe, Middle East, and Africa” in 2024, the 2024 “Financial Services Infrastructure Innovation Award” at the International Financial Inclusion Conference, and the “Cross Border Payments” award at the 2025 Africa Tech Summit.