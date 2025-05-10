10 Surprising Things You Can Do with Meta AI Right Now

Meta has just dropped its most advanced AI assistant yet — the new Meta AI app powered by Llama 4. More than just another chatbot, Meta AI blends voice, personalization, image generation, and social discovery into a smart assistant you can take anywhere. Whether you’re using WhatsApp, scrolling Instagram, or wearing Ray-Ban smart glasses, Meta AI is there — and it’s full of surprises. Here are 10 unexpected things you can do with it today:

1. Have Full Voice Conversations – Without Interruptions

Meta AI introduces full-duplex speech, meaning you can have back-and-forth voice chats that feel more natural. It’s like talking to a real person — no awkward pauses, and no need to wait for a beep.

2. Personalize It to Remember What Matters to You

You can literally train Meta AI to remember things like your favorite vacation spots, your love for Italian food, or that you’re learning Spanish — and it will use that to tailor its answers and suggestions.

3. Generate and Edit Images with Just Your Voice

Say goodbye to clunky design tools. You can now describe a visual scene or ask for edits, and Meta AI will generate or modify images in real time — all through simple voice or text prompts.

4. Pick Up Conversations Across Devices — Even Smart Glasses

Started a conversation with Meta AI on your Ray-Ban Meta glasses? You can pick it up later on the app or desktop via your conversation history. It’s true continuity across platforms.

5. Discover How Others Are Using AI in Real Time

The new Discover feed is like a social network for AI prompts. See creative ideas, explore use cases, and remix what others are doing — or share your own.

6. Get Smarter Recommendations Based on Your Social Profiles

Meta AI connects with your Facebook and Instagram (if linked via Accounts Center) to deliver answers influenced by what you follow, post, and engage with — offering context-aware responses no other assistant can.

7. Talk While Multitasking, with Real-Time Voice Control

Whether you’re cooking, driving, or walking, you can chat with Meta AI hands-free. A clear visual indicator shows when the mic is active, and there’s a toggle to have voice on by default.

8. Use It as a Companion for Ray-Ban Meta Glasses

Meta AI isn’t just in your phone — it now powers your AI glasses too. You can capture moments, ask questions, or get directions directly through your smart specs.

9. Create AI-Powered Documents with Images and Text

On the web, Meta AI includes a rich document editor that lets you generate image-filled PDFs or text documents from scratch — perfect for presentations, reports, or creative projects.

10. Ask Deep Questions — and Get Search-Powered Answers

With built-in web search, Meta AI helps you dig deeper into topics, explore complex questions, or get tailored recommendations — from travel tips to health advice — in seconds.

Bonus: You’re Always in Control

Meta AI puts you in charge of your data and privacy. Nothing is shared unless you choose to post it, and settings are easily adjustable — making it both powerful and safe to use.

Ready to explore?

Download the Meta AI app today on iOS or Android and start discovering what your new AI assistant can do.