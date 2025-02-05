Apple Launches New App to Personalize Invitations & Share Memories

Apple unveiled Apple Invites, a new iPhone software that allows users to make personalized invitations to join friends and family for any event.

According to Apple, this feature attempts to add a fun, visually attractive element to invites by allowing users to send invitations with a dynamic, joyful touch—with users being able to create and easily share invitations, RSVP, contribute to Shared Albums, and engage with Apple Music playlists.

The functionality appears to be consistent with Apple’s long-standing strategy of combining seamless, user-friendly experiences with a personal touch.

“With Apple Invites, an event comes to life from the moment the invitation is created, and users can share lasting memories even after they get together,” said Brent Chiu-Watson, Apple’s senior director of Worldwide Product Marketing for Apps and iCloud. “Apple Invites brings together capabilities our users already know and love across iPhone, iCloud, and Apple Music, making it easy to plan special events.”

What to Expect from Apple Invites:

Users can select images from their photo library or the app’s background gallery, featuring various event themes. Integrations with Maps and Weather provide guests with directions and day forecasts for the event.

Participants can easily upload photos and videos to a shared album within each invite, preserving memories and allowing for a relived event experience.

Apple Intelligence simplifies event invitation creation by allowing users to use the built-in Image Playground to create original images from their photo library and using Writing Tools to find the perfect phrase to match the occasion.

Hosts have complete control over their invite experience, allowing them to view, manage events, share invitations, review RSVPs, and customize preview details like event background or home address.

Apple Invites will offer users a more dynamic and engaging way to invite people to parties, meetings, and other events

Availability

Apple has announced that Apple Invites is now available for free download on the App Store for iPhone models running iOS 18 or later and can be accessed on the web at icloud.com/invites. Some features are not available in all regions or in all languages; visit apple.com/ios/feature-availability.