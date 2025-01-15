Vodacom & Orange to Build Solar Towers in DRC’s Underserved Areas

Vodacom and Orange have formed a unique rural towerco partnership to build, own, and operate solar-powered mobile base stations in underserved areas of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

This initiative aims to extend network coverage and provide access to telecommunications and mobile financial services to up to 19 million rural communities, promoting digital inclusion.

To bridge the digital gap and expand network coverage in impoverished places, the firms have agreed to build up to 2,000 additional solar-powered base stations over six years utilizing 2G and 4G technology. This partnership begins with an initial commitment of 1,000 sites, after which Orange and Vodacom may expand the project by another 1,000 towers.

“With a footprint serving over 210 million customers across Africa, we have the opportunity to significantly contribute to the continent’s socio-economic development by building a digital society and fostering inclusivity for all. This aligns with our purpose to connect for a better future, and our partnership with Orange is a crucial step towards providing mobile coverage to people in previously underserved areas in the DRC,” says Shameel Joosub, CEO of Vodacom Group.

Aside from improving population coverage, this combined investment will allow consumers to access voice, data, and mobile money services. With the first base station slated to begin operations in 2025, Orange and Vodacom will share active and passive equipment owned by the joint venture as anchor tenants for a 20-year period. The joint venture will make its passive infrastructure available to any MNO that is interested, wherever technically feasible, in order to expand utilization and provide a greater range of options to the population.

“Our longstanding presence in Africa, including over 10 years in the DRC, has equipped us with a deep understanding of the market and customer needs. Collaborating with Vodacom by sharing both passive and active infrastructure is the most effective approach to fulfilling our commitment to accelerating connectivity access for everyone, including rural areas, while minimizing our environmental footprint,” says Orange Middle East and Africa CEO, Jérôme Hénique.

Mobile Internet penetration in the DRC is at 32.3%, and Orange and Vodacom’s announcement to construct new base stations in the country aligns with the country’s new vision for the digital economy as included in the National Digital Plan Horizon 2025 adopted in 2019. The plan aims to foster digital transformation across various sectors, leading to improved public services, enhanced economic growth, and equitable access to digital services for all citizens. This initiative emphasizes e-citizenship, e-government, and e-commerce and is expected to contribute to job creation, bridge the digital divide, and boost the country’s GDP.