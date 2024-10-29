New MoU: Transforming Payments in the Middle East & Africa

Network International and Ant International have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore extending innovative digital payment solutions to businesses in the Middle East and Africa. The agreement aims to drive digital transformation and financial inclusion in the region. H.E. Jamal Abdulla AlSuwaidi, the UAE’s Ambassador to Singapore, attended the ceremony.

The network intends to use Alipay+ Wallet Tech solutions for financial inclusion, such as creating e-wallet capabilities, to better serve its clients in MEA as part of the cooperation. Alipay+ Wallet Tech offers a comprehensive suite of e-wallet solutions, allowing users to swiftly develop e-wallet apps or enable them to create super apps. It supports significant e-wallets worldwide, allowing them to serve millions of users.

Nandan Mer, Chief Executive Officer, of Network International, said, “We are excited to strengthen our partnership with Ant International to expand their footprint in the Middle East and Africa and contribute to financial inclusion efforts within the region. This collaboration underscores our commitment to accelerating digital transformation, enabling the growth of businesses in the region.”.

Additionally, the MoU plans to soon extend this relationship to additional MEA nations. In addition, Network plans to integrate Alipay+ payment solutions into the web platforms it supports in this area, giving customers a seamless online and offline QR code payment experience through their preferred digital payment methods or home e-wallets.

Network plans to partner with Ant International’s Antom payment platform to improve Antom’s card payment processing capabilities for international debit and credit cards issued in Uthe UAE,allowing global merchants to accept local payment methods and better connect with local consumers.

Peng Yang, Chief Executive Officer, Ant International, said: “We are delighted to join hands with Network International to serve regional and global merchants, including SMEs in the UAE and the MEA region. By combining our innovative technologies and digitization solutions with Network’s deep know-how of this region, we are providing more growth opportunities to the merchants, enabling them to thrive in the digital era.”