CIL’s New Partner for North America Technology

CIL, a growth strategy consulting firm with locations in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom, has named Matthew Birtch as a partner in its Chicago office.

Matthew will be in charge of the firm’s North America technology practice, based in San Francisco.

Matthew provides substantial experience in application, vertical, fintech, and enterprise software, as well as cloud computing, cybersecurity, IT services, and media technologies. His background also includes extensive experience in private equity, specializing in commercial and price due diligence, which is closely related to CIL’s core areas.

“I am thrilled to join CIL and see immense potential for growing our brand in North America. My focus will be on engaging with the US investor tech community to support our clients with M&A and value creation, ensuring their success in transactions.” Matthew Birtch, now a partner at CIL,

Matthew has over 15 years of strategic consulting experience, including jobs at strategic&, KPMG, Altman Solon, and Simon-Kucher, as well as five years as Head of Corporate Development at Naspers. He earned an MSc in Finance from Cranfield School of Management, an MBA from GIBS Business School, and a BA in PPE from Rhodes University.

Axel Leichum, partner and leader of CIL’s North America operations, commented: “Matthew’s appointment marks a pivotal and strategic addition to CIL. His extensive experience will enhance our core services and further expand our presence, positioning us centrally within North America’s technology sector.”