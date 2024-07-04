PaySpace Emerges Victorious at Global Payroll Awards 2024

PaySpace, a trailblazer in modernizing local and global payroll software, has been honored with the Transformation Project of the Year award. The award-winning project successfully implemented and integrated advanced payroll and human capital management (HCM) services for a major financial institution, spanning 50,000 employees across 45 legal entities in 8 countries.

First African based partner

In partnership with Workday and the financial organization, this initiative replaced the group’s on-premise ERP/HCM solution with Workday for HCM and PaySpace for Payroll. Notably, PaySpace is the first African-based partner of Workday Global Payroll Cloud Certified (GPC).

The overhaul of the group’s human capital management via Workday and payroll implementation by PaySpace represented a highly intricate, technical, and phased project. By automating 95% of integrations, PaySpace successfully eliminated manual data entry and error correction, resulting in reduced labor costs and enhanced accuracy. This transformation also ensured strict compliance with governance processes within the major financial service provider.