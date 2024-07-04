PaySpace Emerges Victorious at Global Payroll Awards 2024

Success through collaboration
PaySpace worked closely with a leading financial institution and Workday to navigate numerous complexities inherent to such sensitive and vital systems, including:
- Bridging the gap between Workday and PaySpace’s implementation methodologies. PaySpace’s innovative approach involved developing a custom data balancing tool to handle massive data volumes exceeding traditional spreadsheet limitations.
- Enhancing Payspace’s integration to accommodate Workday data snapshots. PaySpace delivered a fully secure data migration directly from Workday in under 36 hours, saving up to 8 weeks’ manual work for all teams.
- Delivering a decoupled go-live, with Workday preceding PaySpace. PaySpace’s flexibility adapted the typical project approach and addressed this requirement by applying pragmatic alternatives.
- Implementing innovative solutions for data validation and integration with legacy systems and in-house data warehouses. PaySpace addressed these issues by leveraging its powerful API layer.
A win for enterprise technology
PaySpace aims to revolutionize modern payroll by shifting from standalone software to integrated enterprise solutions that cater to multiple departments and thousands of employees. This transformation unlocks new opportunities for accessibility, cost savings, and innovation, including automated updates and compliance with regional payroll legislation, alongside Pacey, PaySpace’s employee self-service WhatsApp chatbot.
In 2024, Deel, the world’s foremost provider of payroll and compliance solutions, acquired PaySpace. This acquisition positions PaySpace to deliver even greater payroll success to businesses worldwide, ensuring their future readiness with cloud-native Payroll & HR software.