KONE Appoints New MD for Middle East, Turkey, and Africa

KONE proudly appoints Loay Dajani as Managing Director of KONE Middle East, Turkey, and Africa.

Dajani brings over 25 years of expertise and a proven track record to KONE, having spent 18 years in various leadership roles at ABB in the technology sector. He has held several prominent positions over his career, and he offers a wealth of experience to KONE.

“We are thrilled to welcome Loay Dajani as our new Managing Director for KONE Middle East, Turkey, and Africa,” said Samer Halabi, Executive Vice President, of Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, KONE Corporation. “Loay’s appointment underscores our commitment to being the leading partner for our customers in these key regions. We are confident that, under his guidance, we will continue to drive growth and deliver exceptional value.”

“I am honored to join KONE and lead our efforts in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa,” said Loay Dajani. “My focus will be on maintaining the highest safety standards for our employees, partners, and users while striving to be the top partner for our customers. We are dedicated to delivering exceptional value, advancing sustainability, and driving modernization in urban infrastructure.”

Dajani expressed his enthusiasm for his new role, saying, “The values at KONE—exceptional service, collaboration, and a positive mindset—truly resonate with me. I look forward to building on our successes, enhancing customer experiences, and leading our team to new heights.”

KONE hopes to continue expanding and succeeding throughout the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa under Dajani’s direction. Making KONE a premier employer by drawing in top talent and encouraging inclusiveness and diversity within the workforce is one of the main goals.

KONE is sure that Dajani’s hiring will usher in a new phase of expansion and innovation, guaranteeing that clients throughout the region will receive first-rate products and services.