Collaborating for a Safer E-Hailing Industry in South Africa

South Africa’s e-hailing industry is on a fast track, with an annual growth rate of 5.26%. However, safety concerns could act as a speed bump on this growth trajectory. While the recently signed National Land Transport Act (NLTA) empowers the transport minister to introduce safety measures, real progress requires a collaborative effort. E-hailing operators, passengers, drivers, law enforcement, and the government all have a role to play in creating a safe and secure ride-sharing environment.

This is according to Ashif Black, Business Development Specialist for Africa at inDrive Africa. He, together with Chris Hlabisa, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Transport, Brigadier Arikum Veeshani from the South African Police Service (SAPS), and General Riah Phiyega (ret.), CEO of the Safer South Africa Foundation, recently spoke at a recent event on the state of safety in the e-hailing industry.

Black emphasised that collaborative efforts are crucial across several areas to improve safety, “These include strengthening government regulations and enforcement efforts, encouraging the reporting of unsafe situations, developing and promoting safety education programmes for both drivers and passengers, and leveraging technology to enhance safety features within e-hailing apps.”

Safer rides start with policies and policing

He commended the Ministry’s dedication to transportation safety and specifically praised the measures outlined in the recent Budget Vote Speech, such as the introduction of 24/7 visible traffic law enforcement. “This, combined with improved road infrastructure and peace with the taxi industry will create a thriving e-hailing sector which, in turn, translates to people and goods moving safely, quickly, and affordably across the country – helping to fuel economic growth.”

The National Land Transport Act- NLTA will go a long way towards ending the threats and intimidation directed at drivers by those in the traditional transport sector and, at the same time, ensure that drivers are competent since they will need permits to operate. Black expressed his eagerness to collaborate with the Department on crafting additional safety regulations for ride-hailing services under the Act.

The SAPS currently do not have crime statistics specific to the e-hailing industry. However, robberies, hijackings, assaults, and violence are commonly reported. Brigadier Veeshani reassured attendees that efforts are underway to enhance the safety of both riders and drivers.

Black also stressed that incidents must be reported. “Doing so serves a dual purpose. First, it equips SAPS with crucial data to strategically deploy police officers and deter future crimes. Second, it empowers the Transport Department to effectively monitor e-hailing operations, ensuring adherence to safety standards and regulations for everyone’s benefit.”

Putting safety first

“Prevention is, of course, better than cure,” he notes. “Again, this requires a collaborative effort. Operators have a responsibility to educate drivers and passengers on how to stay safe. inDrive, for example, provides safety lessons for drivers that equip them to handle potential aggression and threats that might arise before, during, or after a ride. The company monitors safety metrics within our various regions and uses these to update the platform and course content based on relevant data. As such, the lessons include scenarios based on analyses of past incidents with strategies for dealing with them effectively.”

He adds that operators must also ensure that the app has been built in such a way that safety is prioritized. “To illustrate, drivers should have the option to accept or decline a passenger based on existing ratings and reviews. Biometric authentication, such as thumbprint or facial recognition, must also be performed to confirm the rider’s identity. Additionally, the final destination must be provided with potentially dangerous areas flagged so informed decisions can be made.”

Black acknowledged that even with precautions, incidents can happen. “That’s why in-app safety features are crucial. Both riders and drivers must have immediate access to help – a single button to connect with police, request medical assistance, report to the platform, or contact a trusted friend. This empowers everyone involved to react swiftly in an emergency.”

“Safety in the e-hailing industry is of paramount importance since not only is it a convenient mode of transport but a source of employment and income for thousands of citizens, with knock-on effects for the economy at large. Together, let’s make safety the driving force behind a successful e-hailing industry.” concludes Black