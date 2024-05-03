Social Media on Zuma’s ANC Summon as Party Drops Below 50%

Comments flood various social media platforms regarding the ANC‘s long-awaited decision to summon its former President, Jacob Zuma, to appear before its National Disciplinary Committee.

Zuma, now a member and leader of the ANC’s opposition party, Umkhonto weSizwe, will learn of his fate with the ANC next Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at Luthuli House, the African National Congress Headquarters in Johannesburg, South Africa. Zuma and a massive gathering of MKs supporters are expected to inundate Sauer Street next Tuesday.

Some social media comments

Governing ANC Party Support drops below 50%: IPSOS Survey

The latest Ipsos poll, conducted through face-to-face interviews in March and April 2024, surveyed a randomly selected national sample across all nine provinces, settlement types, and rural areas in South Africa. Those who indicated that they were registered to vote (a total of 2,545) were separately analysed. The results for registered voters were weighted and projected using the IEC registration figures, which indicated that the voters’ roll contains 27,698,201 names.

The official formation of the uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party in December 2023 had a profound effect on the distribution of support among the leading political parties over the last few months – as illustrated in the graph overleaf.

With less than a month remaining before the elections, the political landscape in South Africa is undergoing significant shifts. The ANC, long the dominant force in the country’s politics, is struggling to impress voters, with support for the ruling party well below 50%. Nationally, only 38% believe that the ANC will live up to their election promises, and the party’s support base has long been concentrated in rural areas.

The emergence of MK has halted the advances made by the EFF in recent years, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal, with some former EFF supporters migrating to the new party. Meanwhile, the DA is maintaining its position, attracting the support of about a fifth of the electorate.

As the campaign enters its final weeks, uncertainty is highest in KwaZulu-Natal, where almost a fifth of the electorate has not yet decided which party or candidate they will vote for. The IFP’s support is mainly concentrated in KZN, while Action SA’s support comes primarily from Gauteng. Although the FF+ has low overall support, it comes from across the country.

Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, with 23.6% and 20.7% of the electorate respectively, will once again be the key provinces to watch in this election. With women comprising 55.24% of registered voters, political parties would be wise to focus on the views and opinions of women during the final month of campaigning.

As South Africa prepares to head to the polls, the shifting political alliances, regional uncertainties, and the importance of the female electorate will all play crucial roles in determining the outcome of this historic election. The party support figures discussed here should not be seen as a firm prediction of possible election results, as the next month will no doubt bring much volatility and change to the political environment. Moreover, not all registered voters will turn out to vote on election day and this will also influence final election outcomes.