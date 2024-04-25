The world’s largest 115” QD-Mini LED TV available in SA

TCL Electronics, the second-largest global TV brand and the leading brand for 198-inch TVs, has introduced the world’s largest QD-Mini LED TV to the South African market. This marks a significant milestone in home entertainment, offering consumers an unparalleled viewing experience.

Colossal screen size

Crafted with precision engineering and cutting-edge technology, TCL’s X955 embodies the pinnacle of entertainment, offering unparalleled picture quality, stunning clarity, and breathtaking detail. With its colossal screen size, viewers are transported into a realm where every scene comes to life, captivating the senses and redefining the boundaries of what’s possible in the comfort of one’s home.

Operates on Google

Equipped with QLED Pro technology, a 144 Hz VRR through AMD FreeSync Premium, a 240Hz DLG mode, and an ONKYO 6.2.2 Hi-Fi system, viewers can anticipate exceptional image quality and immersive audio in an ultra-slim design. The smart TV system operates on Google TV with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, while gamers benefit from HDMI 2.1 connectors and features like ALLM and VRR for smooth gameplay. Powered by the AIPQ 3.0 Engine processor, 4 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of internal storage, the X955 ensures swift performance across tasks.

The X955 boasts incredible color accuracy with 98% DCI-P3 coverage, enhancing movie, sports, and gaming experiences. Its immersive 6.2.2 speaker system, developed with Onkyo, supports Dolby Atmos and DTS formats for theater-like audio. Gamers also enjoy HDMI 2.1 connectors and features like ALLM and VRR for seamless gameplay. Powered by the AIPQ 3.0 Engine processor, 4 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of internal storage, it delivers swift performance across tasks.

SAs access to latest technology

General Manager for TCL South AFRICA, Mike Chen, says “At TCL, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering exceptional products that elevate the way consumers experience entertainment. The launch of the TCL 115’’ X955 underscores our dedication to providing South African consumers with access to the latest advancements in home entertainment technology, enabling them to enjoy an immersive cinematic experience right in their living rooms. With its cutting-edge technology and stunning design, this TV sets a new standard.”