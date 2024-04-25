Strategic Title Partnership: Accelerating The Tech Fast Lane

Ferrari and HP Inc. have announced a landmark, multi-year title partnership, aligning two of the world’s most iconic companies. This collaboration signifies a joint commitment to drive sustainable innovation and advance purposeful technology across the Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 team, the Scuderia Ferrari Esports team, and the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy.

As part of the partnership, the HP logo will feature prominently on the Maranello F1 cars ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, scheduled for May 3-5, where the team will compete as Scuderia Ferrari HP. The Scuderia Ferrari Esports team and the car driven by Maya Weug in the all-female F1 Academy series will also adopt the new moniker.

Powering the teams through technology

The collaboration aims to unite heritage and purpose for greater impact, with a focus on accelerating sustainable innovation and expanding educational initiatives. HP’s high-performance products and services will be integrated, empowering the racing teams with adaptive PCs, conferencing technology, and printing capabilities to enhance training precision and strategic decision-making both on and off the track.

The reveal of the Scuderia Ferrari HP livery, designed specifically for the Miami Grand Prix, will be attended by representatives from both organizations, including Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna, Scuderia Ferrari HP’s Team Principal Fred Vasseur, drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, and HP CEO Enrique Lores.

“Our founder passed on to us his continuous will to progress. From this stems our drive to innovate on the road and on the track, as well as our commitment to a sustainable future, from carbon neutrality to the education of the younger generation,” said Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari. “In HP we have found the same values, which make it an ideal partner. We look forward to starting our collaboration and facing new opportunities and challenges together.”

“With technology, performance and exceptional craftsmanship fueling the future, the partnership between HP and Ferrari is a natural fit,” said Enrique Lores, CEO of HP Inc. “Both brands are built on rich histories that have endured the test of time. Through this unique collaboration, we also have an opportunity to reach new audiences, drive business growth, and create lasting impact for our shared clients and communities. Together we will leverage the global stage of racing to accelerate sustainable innovation.”