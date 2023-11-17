MediaTek and RIOT Network Expand Affordable Wi-Fi Across South Africa

MediaTek has partnered with RIOT Network to develop solutions that enable households and small businesses to deploy and operate broadband infrastructure in their neighborhoods.

RIOT’s CROWDNet devices, powered by MediaTek Filogic 830, a high-performance wireless networking system on a chip (SoC), make fast and affordable Wi-Fi services accessible in underserved communities.

“The recent advances in South African mobile networks are bringing broadband connectivity to the majority of the population, yet, many people are still excluded or underserved,” said Rami Osman, Director for Business Development, MediaTek Middle East and Africa. “We are excited by the progress RIOT Networks is making in technology and business model and we will continue to support them with our Filogic Wi-Fi platforms to bring the social and economic benefits of high-speed broadband closer to more African communities.”

Jarryd Bekker, CEO at RIOT Network added, “With 94% 4G/LTE coverage, we see the potential to bring CROWDNet devices to the township and rural homes throughout South Africa. Our collaboration with MediaTek is integral to our strategy. The association with MediaTek aligns with our commitment to affordability and quality. It also fosters innovation and technical proficiency.”

The partnership aims to bring the benefits of high-speed broadband to areas where traditional deployment methods are commercially unviable.