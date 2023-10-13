Ingram Micro Expands its Cyber Security Portfolio with Okta

Ingram Micro today announced a distribution agreement with Okta, a leader in cybersecurity solutions to cover Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt.



This collaboration enables Ingram Micro to expand its security solutions portfolio for

resellers and managed service providers by providing access to a growing range of

options for identity and access management solutions. This include solutions for

authentication via SSO (single sign–on), adaptive MFA (multi–factor authentication),

and the ability to easily manage user profiles for companies of all sizes.



Okta’s solutions, combined with Ingram Micro’s technical expertise and services,

can help make identity and access management easier for customers and provide a

new level of reliability when connecting to any technology from any device,

anywhere.



“Cybersecurity is one of Ingram Micro’s 2023 strategic priorities in the cloud, and I’m

delighted we are now an Okta distributor. Together, we can offer managed security

service providers and resellers the identity solutions they need to securely connect

their teams, end customers, and enterprises to technology and work smarter to avoid

ransomware attacks,” said Dr. Ali Baghdadi, SVP & Chief Country Executive –

MEA Region, Ingram Micro.



“Identity is central to the biggest trends driving the IT industry – from cloud computing

and digital transformation to cybersecurity and artificial intelligence,” said James

Bradley, Regional Vice President of EMEA Partner and Alliances at Okta. “By

teaming with Ingram Micro, we look forward to offering our mutual customers across

the region with comprehensive digital identity and access management solutions.”