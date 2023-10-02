Alepo Technologies Welcomes Sunil Diaz as CEO

Alepo Technologies Inc., a provider of telecommunications and digital solutions, welcomes Sunil Diaz as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

With over two decades of experience in telecommunications and software development, Sunil aims to drive innovation, growth, and market expansion. He has held leadership roles in renowned technology companies, fostering innovation and delivering exceptional results. Sunil’s most recent role at Enghouse Networks as General Manager resulted in over $100M in new revenue through M&A and organic growth.

Jonathan Garini, Chairman of the Board at Alepo, stated, “We welcome Sunil Diaz to our executive leadership team. Alepo Technologies Inc. is known for its commitment to providing advanced digital solutions. Sunil’s appointment underscores the company’s dedication to staying at the forefront of technological advancements.”

Sunil Diaz expressed his excitement about the role, emphasizing Alepo’s history of delivering cutting-edge solutions to the telecommunications industry. He plans to continue driving digital transformation and empowering customers with Alepo’s new Generative AI-powered platform. He also extended his gratitude to Derrick Gross, the outgoing President of Alepo, for his significant contributions over the last ten years.