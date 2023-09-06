WOW Eastern Cape Taxi Service Digitise Scholar Transport Billing

The first phase of the Wealth On Wheels (WOW) Cashless and Digitisation Project was launched in Mthatha this week. The initiative will provide scholars in the Eastern Cape with upgraded safety, and the government with transparent and verified proof of service – all from one digital platform.

The industry is also introducing a convenient cashless payment solution that is safer than carrying cash. The project empowers taxi owners to develop new income streams.

A Partnership to Digitize Transport Payment Systems

The Eastern Cape Transport Tertiary Cooperative (ECTTC) has partnered with the FORUS Digital Group and Ecentric Payment Solutions to bring digital solutions to the heart of South Africa’s transportation system.

WOW not only modernises taxi operations but also redefines them by introducing a secure cashless payment system, enhancing commuting safety, convenience, and rewards.

FORUS Digital South Africa Platform

ECTTC is a tertiary cooperative established in 2014 and is the business arm for SANTACO in the Eastern Cape. It is owned by its members who are all operators in the minibus taxi industry. These members are organised into cooperatives that reflect the operational associations across the Eastern Cape.

ECTTC supports the formalisation of the industry, empowers owners and employees, creates new revenue streams, and provides cooperative financial services. The collaborative effort with ECTTC tailors a bespoke solution, including a white-labelled instance of the FORUS Digital South Africa Platform, to meet the specific needs of the taxi industry in the Eastern Cape.

Comprehensive Testing Based on Real-World Use Cases

The phased roll out allows for comprehensive testing and refinements based on real-world use cases. Phase 1 is focused on modernising scholar transport to offer a safer and more efficient service for students and their families.

It will be implemented early in 2024. Phase 2 will introduce cashless payments for all taxi services, effectively eliminating the need for cash transactions.

Wow Digital Platform Features

The WOW Digital Platform includes a cashless payment system, GPS tracking, live camera monitoring, and other value-added services. By migrating from cash to the WOW card or wallet, commuters will enjoy a streamlined and secure payment experience.

WOW will see commuters access a card top-up experience through a variety of channels including online, in-store, kiosks, and through an agent network.

Additionally, commuters will be able to store their ticket balances in multiple NFC formats such as wristbands, key fobs, and on their smartphones. The WOW initiative enables the integration of digital technologies into the transport industry, creating a more connected, efficient, and prosperous ecosystem.