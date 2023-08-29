South African BNPL Pioneer PayJustNow Wins Global Payments Award

PayJustNow, the South African BNPL pioneer, was presented with the award for Best BNPL Service Initiative at the 2023 Global Payments Innovation Awards.

CEO Craig Newborn lauded the recognition as a significant stride towards the company’s vision of inclusive financial solutions in South Africa. He acknowledged the dedication of the team and expressed gratitude to customers and retail partners.

Assessment of Global Fintech Innovators

Hosted by The Digital Banker, the inaugural Global Payments Innovation Awards assessed fintech innovators globally. Judged by experts from KPMG, EY, PwC, Deloitte, and Forrester, the criteria evaluated innovation, engagement, personalization, and user experience.

Outshining Top Global Players

In a fiercely competitive field, PayJustNow emerged victorious, outshining top global BNPL providers. The company enables customers to make interest-free payments in three installments, promoting accessibility while facilitating credit building for those without scores. The benefits extend to merchants through increased sales and expanded customer bases.

Expansive Growth Skyrockets Success

PayJustNow’s success is reflected in its growth, with its customer base and GMV soaring. The company’s commitment to responsible lending remains strong, fostering a healthier financial landscape in South Africa.