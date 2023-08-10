Innovation Meets Education: HKPC and QEF’s EdTech Initiative

The Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) has recently announced a collaborative effort with the Quality Education Fund (QEF) to jointly promote the e-Learning Ancillary Facilities Programme (the Programme).

In its role as a strategic partner of the QEF, HKPC will leverage its robust scientific research capabilities and extensive industry network to proactively provide an array of consulting services to the grantees. These services include technical support, marketing strategies, and project showcasing. The aim is to assist them in establishing marketing networks, effectively implementing their projects, and exploring opportunities for long-term sustainable development in the Greater Bay Area and international markets.

During the launching ceremony, the trustee of the QEF and the Permanent Secretary for Education, Ms. Michelle LI, warmly welcomed HKPC as the strategic partner of the QEF. This partnership intends to provide professional advice and mentorship support to the grantees, assisting them in gaining a deeper understanding of the latest market developments and building robust marketing networks.

Dr. Lawrence CHEUNG, Chief Innovation Officer of HKPC, expressed his gratitude for the cooperation with the QEF, noting that HKPC is committed to supporting the “Hong Kong Innovation and Technology Development Blueprint.” The goal is to encourage the education sector to embrace technology and equip students for the future, thereby enhancing their competitiveness. HKPC is dedicated to raising awareness and facilitating broader access to Education Technology (EdTech) for both the education sector and the public. This, in turn, provides significant support for future educational planning and fosters the advancement of the concept of a ‘Smart Campus’.

HKPC has demonstrated unwavering commitment to the advancement of EdTech and talent development. Collaborating closely with the education and innovation and technology (I&T) sectors, as well as the business community, it has organized “Industry Network Clusters” consultation sessions spanning various industries. The goal is to gather diverse perspectives and insights. Moreover, HKPC has established collaboration agreements with different schools, educational institutions, and technology enterprises to promote EdTech applications, teacher training, and technological research. Initiatives like “TechEd Playground” and “Summer TechEd Fest” aim to boost awareness and interest among teachers, parents, and students in EdTech. Additionally, the “InnoPreneur Network” platform by HKPC fosters networking opportunities between funded projects and the industry.

This platform fosters info exchange, partner matching, and nurtures EdTech application and development in education and industries.

Through the Programme, HKPC endeavors to enhance learning and teaching effectiveness across multiple subjects. It seeks to encourage and support the education sector in developing innovative teaching solutions utilizing emerging technologies. Moreover, the Programme seeks to broaden EdTech access for local students, benefiting secondary, primary, kindergarten students, and those with special educational needs.

By staying updated on tech trends, the goal is to equip students for future success.