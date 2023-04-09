Gadgets Every Road Trip Needs

Easter is the season we hit the open road. Whether you are planning a panoramic drive along the entire N1 or popping into your neighbouring province to visit loved ones, a road trip provides the perfect opportunity to create memories. With South Africa’s breath-taking scenery waiting at the edge of the horizon, all you need to ensure you have the perfect road trip is a tank full of petrol and these essentials:

A Camera To Capture Every Detail:

Everyone is a content creator in 2023. So, whether you are road-tripping for your travel blog or simply want some spectacular snaps to share with your family, you have to make sure you have the right gear for the job.

The overall quality, portability, and ease of use of a good full-frame camera, like the Sony Alpha 7C, make them a great road trip partner for pro and amateur photographers. They deliver spectacular quality for both stills and movies and come with fast autofocus for continuous rapid-fire shooting.

Jobin Joejoe Deputy Managing Director at Sony Middle East and Africa says, “The overall image quality produced by a full-frame camera is astounding, and Sony’s Alpha 7C is one of the best full-frame cameras on the market. This means users get precision pictures on a far more regular basis than your smartphone would be able to achieve.”

If you have vlogging in mind and need something compact, the ZV-1F is packed with enough functionality to ensure that not a drop of your creative juices go to waste. With an ultra-wide 20mm prime lens, the ZV-1F is designed to let the subject shine in any scene making it perfect for selfie shooting and capturing more background. It’s cutting-edge shooting grip is simpler, more comfortable and doubles as a tripod allowing you to grab stabler shots every time.

Adaptive Sound Control:

Whether you are listening to your own playlist or you are sitting in the backseat bingeing a series while the driver and their co-pilot have a conversation, the right headphones are a must. A good pair creates smart listening experiences that combine state-of-the-art noise cancellation with adaptive sound control that can tailor what you’re hearing to the situation you are in. That means you never have to find yourself taking your earphones out and shouting “what?” as someone talks to you.

The WH-1000XM5 headphones, for example, feature precise Voice Pickup technology that uses four beamforming microphones and an AI-based noise reduction structure to isolate the user’s voice with perfect precision. A newly developed wind noise reduction structure also minimises wind noise during calls which means you can make crystal-clear calls on a blustery stop in the Karoo.

With a battery that can pick up three hours of charge in three minutes and that lasts for a total of 30 hours when fully charged, the WH-1000XM5 is also perfect for that annual drive between Johannesburg and Cape Town.

A Party Starter:

One of the best parts of any road trip is making it to your final destination. One of the worst is arriving there and not having the right portable sound system to turn your trip into a party. This is why portable speakers have become a staple for many South African road trip itineraries, but not all speakers are made equal.

Featuring an IP67 rating that makes it resistant to saltwater and any kind of dust, Sony’s XB speaker range is the perfect outdoor party starter. Want to go to a festival without having to sleep in a tent? The XB’s LIVE SOUND feature delivers all the audio quality of a live performance and can keep going for up to 24 hours. The XB23 is also compact enough to fit into the cupholder of a camping chair in case you change your mind about camping or find yourself at a shisa nyama.

Regardless of where you end up, having these gadgets on hand will mean you spend less time worrying about how to have a good time and more time making memories.

//Staff writer