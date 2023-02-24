Infobip launches live video support to help businesses resolve customer queries more quickly

Global cloud communications platform Infobip has launched live video support to help businesses resolve customer queries more quickly and shorten customer wait times. Designed for businesses with high customer contact, Call Link is the simplest way for agents to escalate customer queries to live one-to-one video and audible calls.

When customer experience is essential to success, businesses must resolve customer queries quickly and effectively. Sometimes type-based chat support is not enough to solve technical queries, enable customers to properly show or explain a problem they are experiencing or understand how to resolve their issue. By providing a live one-to-one video and audible calls, Call Link now removes these issues.

With a simple web link, customer service agents or technical support engineers can instantly escalate advanced customer queries from type-based chat to a live video or audible call. By generating a unique URL, Call Link removes the need for businesses to build their own video experience, which takes a long time and is expensive.

Available now, Call Link eliminates time-consuming back-and-forth between the agent and customer while enabling businesses to connect with their customers anywhere, anytime. Agents can share a link over any channel, including WhatsApp, SMS or email, across desktop or mobile. When customers increasingly want to use chat apps such as WhatsApp, this new feature reflects Infobip’s broader strategy to help businesses to connect with their customers on their preferred channel at their preferred time.

Call Link has several applications for businesses looking to enhance the customer experience, boost retention and reduce costs. It enables real-time diagnosis where customers can show and explain a fault or query over a video call, so the customer services agent can troubleshoot and resolve issues immediately. It also allows remote field inspections and readings. For instance, if a customer struggles to submit a meter reading, the agent can escalate the query to video and remotely guide the customer through the process. Such remote support reduces the costs and environmental impact of in-person visits.

Adrian Benić, Chief Product Officer at Infobip, said: “For businesses looking to improve the customer experience, Call Link enables agents to troubleshoot and resolve queries quickly and efficiently, reducing wait times and costs while boosting satisfaction. From our customers already using the feature, we know that such communication helps them address more queries in a shorter time, enhancing productivity and providing a more convenient experience for end users.

“Call Link enables businesses to offer live one-to-one video and audible support without having to spend time or expense on developing their own solution in their tech stack. For businesses and brand with high customer contact, it helps accelerate their ability to escalate queries to video and solve customer issues more quickly. Call Link demonstrates how Infobip is committed to being the full-stack omnichannel communications platform for every platform.”

Call Link is a feature available to customer-centric organizations. It works across any device including desktops, laptops, tablets, and smartphones and is compatible with main browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, and Safari. End-users’ calls can be configured to reach any customer application that has implemented Infobip’s Web Real-Time Communication Software Development Kit, to Infobip Conversations, or any phone number.