Obscure Technologies Partners with Cybersecurity Unicorn Pentera

Leading cybersecurity specialist Obscure Technologies today announced the company’s partnership with Pentera, the leader in automated security validation.

Obscure Technologies is comprised of cyber security experts specialising in brokering best-of-breed security solutions in the African market. Fielding one of the most highly skilled and certified cyber security teams in South Africa, Obscure Technologies has become a formidable player in the region.

“With IT infrastructure and cyber threats evolving faster, it is critical that real vulnerabilities are identified and remediated before they are exploited,” said Justin Lee, Managing Director, Obscure Technologies. “Pentera’s solution validates our customers’ security against the latest hacking techniques and vulnerabilities to dramatically reduce risk exposure and provides them with a clear, actionable roadmap for remediation.”

Pentera’s Automated Security Validation platform enables users to dramatically improve security readiness and ability to defend against cyber threats. Emulating real-world techniques of hackers across the entire cyberattack kill chain, Pentera’s platform continuously challenges existing cybersecurity controls to provide security teams with an actionable roadmap for remediation.

“Pentera’s Automated Security Validation platform assures security readiness across the complete attack surface,” said Kellen van Rooyen, Vendor Manager, Obscure Technologies. “Validating the efficacy of existing security, Pentera facilitates a major shift for security teams from operating under assumptions to embracing clarity.”

“We believe that Obscure Technologies’ wealth of expertise and market reach makes them an ideal partner to deliver Pentera’s solutions to the South African market,” said Morgan Jay, SVP Sales, EMEA & APAC. “Our partnership will strengthen Obscure Technologies’ already impressive cybersecurity offerings, and introduce critical automated security validation capabilities to improve their customers’ security posture.”

