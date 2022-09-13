Liquid Cloud Named AWS Delivery Partner in its African Markets

Pan-African cloud computing provider Liquid Cloud has today announced that it has been approved by Amazon Web Service (AWS) as a Direct Connect Delivery Partner.

Liquid Cloud will now be one of four partners in Africa to secure this certification after undergoing an extensive and rigorous technical and business review by AWS.

Available to customers in all countries with Liquid operations, existing and potential AWS customers can access their Direct Connect services straight.

Additionally, through this partnership, they can now reduce admin overheads by managing the end-to-end process and non-differentiated tasks on behalf of customers.

“Liquid has over 100,000kms of fibre coverage across the continent, and we leverage our fibre infrastructure to enable customers to connect directly to the AWS cloud without a middleman. This relationship with AWS marks a vital step in our strategy to support our enterprise customers’ needs in many of our African markets,” said Winston Ritson, COO, Liquid Cloud and Cyber Security.

This partnership will bring significant benefits to Liquid Cloud’s multinational and large enterprise customers as, through AWS Direct Connect, customers can connect to the AWS cloud bypassing the public internet via a dedicated connection.

In addition to Liquid Cloud customers having access to a range of services which already include Microsoft and Oracle, they will also experience a more consistent, reliable, and stable performance.

“With Liquid Cloud, our customers are getting access to international-standard offering via a service provider that has extensive expertise in bringing seamless cloud services to African businesses of all sizes,” says Ritson.

“Africa is ripe for international investments, and cloud technologies are a critical element for assured success,” he concludes.

Customers can reach out to Liquid for their Direct Connect needs through their AWS Partner Solution Finder profile.

Edited by Luis Monzon

