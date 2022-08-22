Nigerian Fintech PalmPay Wants to Increase Payment Security Awareness

Nigerian fintech innovator PalmPay announced this week the launch of Wallet Safe Workshop, a monthly campaign for payment security awareness training to help customers improve their overall security knowledge, and learn about how to spot and avoid e-scammers.

The penetration of the internet and digital payment in Africa has significantly increased in recent years. A number of potential issues, including fake news, leakage of personal information and financial scams, have emerged as a result of this rapid expansion in connectivity.

Mobile Fraud Surges in Nigeria

According to a recent NIBSS (Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System) report, the total number of fraud attempts in Nigeria has grown by 186% from 2019 to 2020. Mobile fraud attempts jumped 330% year over year, while web and POS fraud attempts rose 173% and 215% respectively. PalmPay says that it has now become a top priority for financial institutions to guarantee the security of user transactions.

The Wallet Safe Workshop

With the launch of the Wallet Safe Workshop, PalmPay will use both online and offline channels, including the app, social media, official websites, and printed materials, to publicise and expose examples of social media and telecom fraud, as well as how to spot fraudulent behaviour.

In particular, the company will seek to improve anti-fraud warning education for vulnerable groups such as students and senior citizens, and promote legal provisions related to the proper use of mobile wallet accounts, to effectively raise people’s awareness of combating and managing telecom fraud and cybersecurity.

“The expanding use of digital payments brings new risk and security concerns,” said Chika Nwosu, MD of PalmPay, “PalmPay is committed to delivering users with a secure and trustworthy digital payment experience. We will continue to optimise our risk control procedures, and look forward to collaborating with law enforcement and cybersecurity partners to prevent fraud and ensure payment security.”

If a person suspects that they or someone else has been a victim of fraudulent activities on PalmPay’s services, they should contact PalmPay customer service via in-app chat, email, social media, or call centre.

PalmPay says it will investigate and freeze accounts to avoid additional loss due to fraudulent activities and to maximise the chances of tracing and retrieving funds.

Edited by Luis Monzon

