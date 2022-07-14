Netflix Partners with Microsoft to Launch New Ad-supported Plan

On Wednesday Netflix announced that it is partnering with Microsoft to launch the highly-anticipated ad-supported cheaper plan on its streaming platform.

Microsoft, the giant tech corporation, will be the streaming service’s global technology advertising and sales partner, Netflix says.

“It’s very early days and we have much to work through,” Netflix COO Greg Peters writes in a post, according to The Verge.

“But our long-term goal is clear. More choice for consumers and a premium, better-than-linear TV brand experience for advertisers. We’re excited to work with Microsoft as we bring this new service to life,” Peters said.

Microsoft said marketers looking to Microsoft for their advertising needs will have access to the Netflix audience.

“At launch, consumers will have more options to access Netflix’s award-winning content. Marketers looking to Microsoft for their advertising needs will have access to the Netflix audience and premium connected TV inventory. All ads served on Netflix will be exclusively available through the Microsoft platform,” Mikhail Parakhin, President of Web Experiences at Microsoft wrote in a blog post announcement.

“Today’s announcement also endorses Microsoft’s approach to privacy, which is built on protecting customers’ information,” Parakhin revealed.

In April the streaming giant announced that it will introduce an ad-supported tier on its platform after it experience a decline in subscribers. Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers in the first three months of 2022. It also announced that it would look into ways to cut down on password-sharing on the streaming platform.

“Microsoft has the proven ability to support all our advertising needs as we together build a new ad-supported offering. More importantly, Microsoft offered the flexibility to innovate over time on both the technology and sales side, as well as strong privacy protections for our members,” Peters said.

By Zintle Nkohla

