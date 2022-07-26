Dell XPS 13 Plus Now Available in South Africa – Price + More

The Dell XPS 13 Plus is now available in South Africa and the tech company has announced the price for this latest laptop.

This is the first XPS 13 designed with a 12th Gen Intel Core 28W processor (up from 15W on the prior gen).

“Simplified interiors make your creative experience the focus, with best-in-class edge-to-edge displays that bring your visions to life. Additionally, leading battery technology makes sure you can go the distance without disruptions. Express Charge 2.0 gets your laptop to about 80% battery life in less than an hour,” Dell says.

The XPS 13 Plus is designed to be minimalist and modern. The sleek keyboard, function row, touchpad, and palm rest deliver a clean, iconic appearance that is light to the touch and complemented by curved, comfy edges throughout.

Dell’s new XPS 13 Plus is designed with larger keycaps (also known as zero-lattice) that are supposed to make the keyboard comfortable to use.

“The top row of the keyboard is now cleaner, thanks to a new capacitive touch experience that allows you to switch between media and function keys easily. The traditional trackpad has been replaced by a seamless glass touchpad that provides haptic responses to the touch,” Dells explains.

Both sight and sound have been enhanced in the new XPS 13 Plus. There is up to 4K+ resolution or vivid true-to-life color on an OLED display with Eyesafe® that reduces harmful blue light. The pioneering 4-sided InfinityEdge display continues to deliver a virtually borderless viewing experience and the number of layers has been reduced from the display screen to improve clarity and reduce weight.

“When it comes to creating your own content or consuming the content you love, enjoy the louder sound and broad dynamic range with an improved quad speaker design. Two up-firing speakers are hidden underneath the keyboard, while down-firing speakers are on the base, resulting in incredible sound for music, movies, and conferencing,” the giant tech company says.

This XPS 13 Plus is the first XPS made using hydro-power renewable energy sources, significantly reducing the carbon footprint of the aluminum, and is 100% recyclable so it can be reused in new PCs, delivering on Dell’s 2030 Goals.

“Our mindful minimalist approach extends beyond design to encompass both production and packaging process. We’ve created a simpler, more efficient manufacturing process that honors our longstanding commitment to be kind to the environment. By removing steps and reducing finishes and materials – but elevating the ones that remain – we’ve decreased scrapped parts and our overall carbon footprint. All-new packaging is made from 100% sustainably sourced or renewable materials with paper documentation that increases its recyclability,” it says.

Dell says the XPS 13 Plus is a device for both the consumer and the commercial market in South Africa. The offering for commercial includes both Pro Support Plus and hardware security. The tech company says that customers should reach out to a Dell reseller or Dell directly for more information on the commercial offering.

The XPS 13 Plus is available from selected South African retailers and e-tailers with a Recommended Retail price starting from R32,999.00 ($1,969.51).

