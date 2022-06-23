Vodacom Hopes to Connect 1-Million SA Youth to Jobs with “Get-a-Gig”

Vodacom South Africa today has launched the Get-a-Gig initiative through its NXT LVL platform with a three-year vision of connecting 1 Million Youth to jobs or gigs by 2024.

South Africa has one of the highest youth unemployment rates in the world. In a bid to give youth a fighting chance in this tough economy. Youth unemployment rate remains at a staggering 65.5%, says Vodacom.

The latest employment data, released by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA), highlights the dire state of the country’s economy.

The data shows that unemployment rose to 35.3% from 34.9% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the last quarter of 2021. This is by far the highest level since the beginning of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) in 2008.

With these staggering figures and as part of Vodacom’s sustained commitment to empowering the South African youth, Vodacom’s Get A Gig matches a job seeker (youth) with job opportunities or gig opportunities within Vodacom and its partners, while allowing them to Grow, Learn and Earn.

Get-A-Gig was launched as an extension of Vodacom’s recently revamped NXT LVL (pronounced next level), a platform aimed to address the challenges faced by young people, offering them opportunities to connect, learn and earn as well as giving them access to the right tools to help them reach their potential.

According to Vodacom, NXT LVL also empowers young people to manoeuvre through their lives into adulthood, particularly at a time when they are seeking jobs, and unemployment is at a record high. “Our vision is to make sure that we leave no one behind, especially young people who form a critical part of the country’s future.

The launch of Get-A-Gig is yet another way that we at Vodacom strive to fight the rising youth unemployment rate,” says Jorge Mendes, Chief Officer of Consumer Business at Vodacom.

“As we innovate, and bring new propositions to the market, we are mindful of the challenges that are faced by consumers at large. The revamp of the NXT LVL platform and the launch of Get-A-Gig are some of the initiatives we introduced, aiming to make a meaningful difference in the lives of young South Africans” added Mendes.

Get-A-Gig is available free of charge to all NXT LVL customers via the My Vodacom App and VodaPay.

New NXT LVL customers need to download the My Vodacom or VodaPay App, register for NXT LVL, click on the Get A Gig tile to register & create a profile, search and apply for available Gigs in their area.

Existing NXT LVL customers can register for Get-A-Gig by simply logging onto the My Vodacom App or VodaPay super app, click on the Get-A-Gig tile to register & create a profile, and then search & apply for available Gigs in their area.

Click on VodaPay from the Apple and Android app stores, to download the VodaPay super app and check out Vodacom’s NXT LVL platform.

