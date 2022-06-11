Top 4 Most Trending Stories – Week in Review

As this week comes to a close we take a look at the stories that resonated most with our readers.

MTN’s former CEO prepares to launch a new venture, Safaricom and Visa launch a new partnership, is Bitcoin ready to bounce back?

Closing out the week, the top digital banking mega-trends to look forward to in 2023.

Find out more about this week’s top articles:

4. Former MTN CEO Gathers Enough Funding for New Fintech Startup

Paul Edwards, a former MTN Group CEO has secured series-A funding round for a new fintech startup called VantagePay.

3. Safaricom’s M-Pesa & Visa Introduce GlobalPay Virtual Card

Safaricom has entered an agreement with Visa to form M-Pesa GlobalPay Visa Virtual card which will see the mobile phone-based money transfer service transact in 200 more countries.

2. Will Bitcoin Be Able to Bounce Back?

New predictions from the CEO and founder of the world’s largest independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech organisation foretell that the world’s largest and most important cryptocurrency is due to bounce back after a few months of low trading.

1. The Top Digital Banking Mega-Trends to Keep in Mind for 2023

Super apps, banking-as-a-service, behavioural banking and cyber security. These are just a few of the trends that promise to make the future of banking fast, frictionless, and personalised.

Read on to discover the other top digital banking trends to keep in mind for 2023.

