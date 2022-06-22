Amazon Announces New CEO for its Worldwide Stores

On Tuesday Amazon, a giant technology company announced Doug Herrington as the new CEO of its worldwide retail stores. Herrington will be replacing Dave Clark who resigned on 3 June 2022.

Andy Jassy, the CEO of Amazon, broke the news in an email to employees, making remarks about how much of a great asset Herrington has been for the past 17 years since he joined the company.

“He’s also a terrific inventor for customers, thinks big, has a thoughtful vision around how category management and ops can work well together, is a unifier, is highly curious, and an avid learner,” the email read.

In the email, Jassy also noted that Herrington has a lot of experience in Amazon’s consumer business, according to The Verge.

“Herrington joined the company in 2005 to build out our Consumables business, launched AmazonFresh in 2007, and in 2015, took on leading all of our North American Consumer business,” he wrote.

Jassy added that Amazon was changing the name of the consumer business to Amazon Stores, adding it would also bring the operations group under a single leader, John Felton.

According to CNBC, Felton, who has served in a variety of operations and logistics leadership roles at Amazon will now report to Herrington under a completely new structure. Herrington’s other direct reports will include leads of Amazon’s physical, international and North American stores divisions, eCommerce Foundation, pharmacy/Amazon Care/health care, Selling Partner Services, Buy with Prime and Amazon’s chief economist, according to the publication.

