ICT Authority & Kodris Africa Collaborate to Implement Coding Curriculum in Kenya

The ICT Authority (ICTA) and online publishing firm Kodris Africa have inked a deal to implement a coding curriculum in select schools in Kenya.

This comes after the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development approved the coding curriculum in the country as a means to boost digital literacy for learners.

To make this possible, the Kenyan government has distributed 1.2 million laptops to learners across the country through the Digital Literacy Programme (DLP). The laptops are connected to the Internet to make the learning process easier for the learners. According to Business Daily, the government has also connected electricity to more than 22,000 schools across Kenya through Kenya Power.

“With the approved digital content provided by Kodris Africa content, there is no doubt that Kenya is ready to go to the next level,” said ICTA acting CEO Kipronoh Ronoh.

The ICT Authority and the Ministry of Education are yet to pick the first batch of schools that will participate in the pilot phase of the deployment of coding content in Kenyan schools.

“This novel coding content is a valuable addition to the world of education and contributes to enhancing the worldview of learners who take it up,” Kodris Africa CEO Mugumo Munene said.

Coding is a computer language that tells a computer what to do in a list of step-by-step instructions in writing. It makes it possible to create computer software, games, apps, and websites. It is slowly emerging as one of the essential learning areas as the world is going digital. According to Business Daily, Kenya is one of the first African countries to approve coding as part of the syllabus. Kodris will be offering the syllabus in another 49 nations on the continent.

