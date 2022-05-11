Here’s Where You Will Now Collect Your Social Relief of Distress Grant

The South African Post Office (SAPO) announced it will no longer pay the R350 ($21,86) social relief of distress (SRD) grant through its branches.

SAPO said this move will help alleviate the long at its branches as those who benefit from the grant have many options to collect cash.

According to Times Live, the new round of applications for the SRD grant is open and includes options for beneficiaries to choose where to collect their grants. The SA government recently urged citizens who are in need and those who were benefiting from the grant to renew their applications.

“The application app now includes an option where beneficiaries can receive their grant from any Pick n Pay, Boxer, Shoprite, Checkers or USave merchant. The SA Post Office strongly advises beneficiaries to include this option: Post Office branches will no longer pay out SRD grants,” SAPO said.

The postal service company said that beneficiaries who have already applied can still go back to their online applications and change their payment option to collect their grant from any Pick n Pay, Boxer, Shoprite, Checkers, or USave.

To update your application you can log on to the SRD website and respond to the security SMS you will receive on your phone.

SAPO spokesperson Johan Kruger pointed out that beneficiaries must have their own cellphone number to withdraw their grant at supermarkets.

“If you do not have your own number, get your own SIM card and use that number to apply for your grant. You can also change your cell number on the website,” Kruger said.

As per the Times Live reports, SAPO said it is investigating allegations that its workers were charging grant recipients R50 ($3,12) to jump queues.

By Zintle Nkohla

