Uber May Soon Let You Book Flight Tickets on its App

Uber, the international ride-hailing company, announced that users could soon be able to book flights and other modes of transport using the Uber app.

According to Daily Mail, UK users will be able to book intercity rail and coach tickets, while flight and cross-channel tickets will only be available later this year.

UK Regional GM at Uber, Jamie Heywood, says the company wants to ensure that making travel arrangements is simple and convenient for people through their “one-stop-shop” vision. Uber will, however, not be providing the services itself but charge a service fee for booking, according to reports.

“You have been able to book rides, bikes, boat services, and scooters on the Uber app for a number of years, so adding trains and coaches is a natural progression,” Heywood said.

“Later this year we plan to incorporate flights, and in the future hotels, by integrating leading partners into the Uber app to create a seamless door-to-door travel experience,” Heywood added.

According to Independent Media, the e-hailing company said it will announce its partners to push this project through in the coming months. It is rumoured that among said partners are major travel tech companies including Booking.com and Expedia.

The giant tech company has also not revealed if the feature will be tested in other countries besides the UK.

India Today says Uber CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, had revealed before in a statement that he wants Uber to be “the Amazon of transportation” and not be limited to being an e-hailing company that renders cab services only.

“Our core business will be getting you from point A to point B,” Khosrowshahi said.

By Zintle Nkohla

