The 5 Best Forex Trading Apps for Nigerians

Forex trading is a developing trend all over the world. In terms of retail forex trading, Nigeria is a major hotspot, as evidenced by the increasing amount of daily trades.

There is a huge demand for the top FX and CFD trading apps in Nigeria, and the supply is following suit. Some are authentic, while others are provided by less reputable brokers, while each program has its own unique features and appealing bonuses to entice traders.

In this article, we have narrowed down the 5 best trading apps provided to Nigerian traders by reputable and competitive trading brokers:

1. Exness Trading

Overview

The Forex trading app from Exness is popular in the Google Play and iOS stores. Aside from currency trading, traders find this software handy for research, account management, and transaction management. Trading systems such as MT4 and MT5 are available for a wide range of devices.

👉Open a Free Trading Account Now

2. FXTM Trader

Overview

The FXTM Trader forex trading software is a dependable and easy-to-use trading app that can be used to place trade orders, making it one of the best Forex trading apps for Nigerians.

The software is compatible with Android and iOS smartphones and has a number of essential features for traders on the road. An excellent resource is provided by the parts devoted to learning and analysis.

3. AvaTradeGO

Overview

Avatrade is a good option for mobile FX and CFD trading. AvatradeGO is a separate trading platform from the MT4 and MT5 platforms and one of the best Forex trading apps for Nigerians With this app, you may trade while on the go on your Android or iOS mobile, and it also has a slew of other functions.

It is possible to trade 55 currency pairs and over 200 CFDs on various assets using the AvatradeGO app. A good level of customer service is provided, and there is local phone help for Nigerians who need it.

4. OctaFX Trading App

Overview

It is possible to download the OctaFX Trading App for Android or iOS, and it has received a great deal of positive feedback from previous users.

As one of the best Forex trading apps for Nigerians, using this software is a simple and efficient way to conduct research and analyze data. After logging into the OctaFX trading app, the MT4 and MT5 trading platform applications can be accessed directly.

5. HotForex MetaTrader App

Overview

Hotforex’s Android and iOS app, HF Markets, is a great option for traders seeking the best Forex trading apps for Nigerians. The broker is trustworthy, safe, and offers high-quality trading services at a low cost, making it an excellent option for traders in Nigeria.

It features a variety of account kinds to meet the needs of traders of all sizes. Basic (Micro) accounts require a deposit of 5$ or 1800 naira and can trade currency pairs with spreads as low as 1 pip.

A minimum deposit of $200 is required to open a commission-based Zero Spread account, which allows spread-free trading. For round trades, this account charges a fee of $6 per lot.

By Staff Writer.