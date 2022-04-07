MultiChoice Zambia Partners with MTN Mobile Money

MTN Mobile Money and MultiChoice Zambia have announced a new partnership that will allow DStv and GOtv customers to win prizes for subscription payments done via MTN Mobile Money (MoMo).

The competition is open only to DStv and GOtv customers who pay with MTN Mobile Money, and requires customers to dial *115# and select option 3 for pay bill followed by pay-TV to pay instantly.

Customers are also able to use the DStv/ GOtv platforms to pay for their subscriptions using MTN Mobile Money.

“We are delighted to announce this partnership with MTN Mobile Money as it allows our customers who make subscription payments using MTN Mobile Money, to get so much more out of it. Through this competition, we are continuing to delight customers with great local and international content as well as enriching people’s lives,” Chilufya Mwelwa, Head of Corporate Affairs, MultiChoice Zambia said.

“Apart from winning DStv and GOtv subscriptions, our customers will use the MTN Mobile Money platforms to pay for their DStv and GOtv subscriptions using MTN Mobile Money, which assures convenience, security, and saves time,” Mwelwa added.

Competition Details

The competition which commenced on 4 April 2022 will run until 30th June 2022. Qualifying Payments will cover all digital platforms which include MyDStv App, MyGOtv App, DStv and GOtv Websites, and USSD *668#, provided they are tracked to an MTN Mobile Money Wallet.

Chikondi Francis Mwanza, MTN Head of Products and Strategy, said the partnership with MultiChoice will avail all MTN mobile money registered customers, who pay using MTN Mobile Money a world of convenience.

“The partnership ultimately increases mobile money touchpoints and services that customers can enjoy using mobile money, ensuring that they derive real value from being on Zambia’s largest mobile money platform,” said Mwanza.

MTN Mobile Money and Multichoice have over the years shared a mutually beneficial partnership which includes MTN Mobile Money providing payment services for GOtv and DStv using USSD and being directly integrated to enable payments on the MTN MoMo App MyGOtv and MyDStv Apps.

